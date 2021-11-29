Being a governor’s school means TJ receives additional money from the state each year and that it can accept students who live outside Fairfax County — including those who live in nearby Prince William, Arlington and Loudoun counties, as well as Falls Church. But Virginia law, combined with Fairfax County Public Schools regulations, gives the school district direct control over the day-to-day operations of TJ, including its admissions system. In Fairfax legal documents, TJ is defined as a “public school … under the sole direction and control” of the school board.