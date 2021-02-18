“He was a leader; he was the type of guy people enjoyed being around,” said Eddie Lyons, another childhood friend. After Lyons moved from Northern Virginia to Savannah, Ga., he said Bonds would regularly stop by his mother’s home in Alexandria to see if she needed anything.

Bonds had tried out for the Redskins as a young man but did not make the team.

“I believe he could have been good enough,” his brother Corey said, but he didn’t have the money for training. So Bonds pivoted to coaching high school football at West Potomac, T.C. Williams and Mount Vernon.

“He loved working with kids, trying to get them off to college,” McCallum said.

He was a chess player since learning from a family friend as a 7-year-old; by the time he was 10, his brother says he was beating adults. Friends also said Bonds had unusual luck with the lottery over the years, winning multiple times, with number combinations he refused to divulge.

After his wife passed away in 2017, he stopped playing chess, but in recent months he started again.

“Slowly but surely he came out of his shell and started playing again,” Corey Bonds said.

He said his brother began driving for Uber during the pandemic so he wouldn’t be alone at home. McCallum said Bonds was also still paying off hospital bills from his wife’s illness.

Friends and family say he was still deeply mourning the loss of his wife.

“She’s waiting at the gates for him . . . and they’re doing their own thing now,” McCallum said. “So I’m happy in that sense; but I’m not happy that I’m missing a friend.”