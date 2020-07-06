“We called it the covid house,” Frace said of her parents’ Olney, Md. home. “It was pretty crazy.”

Frace’s mother and sister beat the coronavirus. McCaffrey did not. He died May 22 at age 90.

“It was horrible having all three of them sick, I was worried for all of them,” Frace said. “My mom’s 88, I don’t know how she did it. But my dad’s a little bit more vulnerable.”

As has become common practice in these difficult times, only 10 people were allowed at McCaffrey’s funeral at Norbeck Memorial Park. But in a testament to the deep bonds McCaffrey made in his life, when his family arrived to pay their respects they discovered that the Methodist Men of McCaffrey’s church had all parked outside the cemetery and were standing, saluting and waving while wearing masks to honor the life of the man they once called the “don” of their group.

“They would call him like the Godfather I think, he was like ‘the Man,’ ” Andrew Frace, one of McCaffrey’s grandsons, said. “I never knew, especially until his passing, how much those guys really, really loved my grandfather.”

The life of Edward McCaffrey was defined by moments of quiet assurance and a passion for human life and all its complexities. Born in Philadelphia in 1929, McCaffrey lost his mother at the age of 14 when he came home on Valentine’s Day and discovered her dead in the living room. After a teenage period of rabble-rousing in the largely Ukrainian neighborhood where he lived with his grandmother while his father was away in the Navy, McCaffrey joined the Army and was stationed at Walter Reed General Hospital.

Soon after, he met his eventual wife, Audrey Engleman, at a carnival in Washington. The two went on a picnic with friends in Rock Creek Park, where a young McCaffrey hopped around on rocks to show off for his date, who wasn’t so impressed with him at first.

“She said, ‘Mac, you’re going to fall in the water’ and he jumped and fell in the water,” Audrey Frace said. “I think they never split up after that picnic.”

The two would marry at Emory Methodist Church on St. Patrick’s Day in 1951, after Audrey McCaffrey insisted that if she was going to marry an Irishman she should do it on St. Patrick’s Day.

The couple had two daughters, Kathy and Audrey. Kathy Hildebrandt, 65, remembers her father rising through the ranks of the Postal Service, where he began in the mail room in 1949 and eventually became assistant postmaster general in 1977. McCaffrey visited places as far away as Switzerland and Brazil to learn more about the profession and further his career during his tenure.

“He would come back with these gifts and tell us all about them,” Hildebrandt said. “He worked hard for that, to get to that position.”

McCaffrey retired relatively young in 1984, and spent many of his later years caring for his three grandsons and extended family, who lived within miles of each other.

For two weeks in August each year, the family would sojourn to the Atlantic Coast for a vacation, first at Ocean City and later at Bethany Beach and elsewhere. Matthew Frace, 36, remembers his grandfather teaching him semaphore, the signaling system used by the lifeguards, which McCaffrey learned early in life in part because of his signalman father.

“I would try and read the lifeguards doing semaphore,” Frace remembers. “They were a little faster than I could put together.”

Even so, McCaffrey’s grandsons came to rely on their grandfather to lie out in the sun with several history books and assure them he would solve any trouble that befell them.

Described by family members as even-keeled, McCaffrey could quiet a room with a simple, “That’s enough,” — yet he rarely did. Instead, many of his conversations were devoted to his love for history. Robert Hildebrandt remembers that his grandfather would even follow guests out into the garage as they left, just to share one more thing he found interesting.

“You kind of had to add in an extra five or 10 minutes to your visit,” Hildebrandt said. “If you needed to be somewhere you knew to say ‘Okay I’m gonna go,’ and then you’d be out in the garage and you’d keep chatting with them.”

After 90 years, McCaffrey was able to live through some of the moments his grandsons would later consider history themselves. Andrew Frace, who is now an actor, remembers talking to his grandfather about life in the 1960s after he was cast as the understudy for Sam Philips and Johnny Cash in the national tour of the musical Million Dollar Quartet. McCaffrey, who had traveled as far as Connecticut for Frace’s shows, was in attendance when he performed as Johnny Cash at the Wolf Trap theater in Vienna, Va.

“There was a crazy, crazy storm that day, we didn’t even know if the show was going to happen, but my grandfather was there for me, and that really meant the world to me,” Frace said.

McCaffrey spent the last years of his life playing poker, spending time with his family and helping gather supplies and cook for his church’s monthly pancake breakfast.