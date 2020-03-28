Her keepers called her “the queen.”

Her euthanasia was done with drugs, the same kind used to put down a pet, and took place in the elephant barn, out of sight of her compound mates, Bozie, 45, and Shanthi, 44, the zoo said.

She was first sedated at about 8:15 a.m., and after she laid down, the euthanasia drugs were administered. She died around 9:15 a.m., her longtime keeper Marie Galloway said.

Bozie and Shanthi were then permitted to have some time with her body.

“Many scientists believe that the process of exploring the body of the deceased elephant is a recognition of the death and is likely part of a grieving process,” the zoo said in a statement.

“Elephants will commonly touch the temporal glands, ear canal, mouth and trunk tip,” the statement said. “ Often, they will make a rumble vocalization while inspecting the body.”

Her remains were removed from the zoo late Friday night, and taken to a facility where a necropsy, an autopsy for an animal, was underway Saturday.

It was the second euthanization of an animal at the zoo this month. An American bison named Zora had to be put down March 3 after she thrashed in a stall and broke her left hind leg. She was 7, and had been at the zoo for six years.

Ambika had been ailing in recent months, the zoo said.

She had been treated for osteoarthritis a decade ago, but the staff was able ease her pain and slow the progression of the disease, the zoo said.

She received anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics and joint supplements. But she also began to develop lesions on her footpads and nails.

For those, she got foot baths, pedicures and antibiotics. But the lesions could not be controlled and they got worse, the zoo said.

“Last week, her keepers noticed that her right-front leg, which bore the brunt of her weight, developed a curve that weakened her ability to stand,” the zoo said.

She also did not walk around, or interact with other elephants as much,

Given those factors, as well as her age, physical and social decline, and poor quality of life, the staff decided to euthanize her, the zoo said.