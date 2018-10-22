HOPEWELL, Va. — A judge in Virginia has temporarily suspended two electoral board members facing malfeasance in office charges while granting a request for a jury to hear their case.

The Progress-Index reports that the State Board of Elections alleges Hopewell Electoral Board members David Silvestro and Herbert Townes Jr. voted to submit an illegal draft ballot and voted behind closed doors to hire a new registrar. The request came Monday as the state prepared to present its case.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Forster challenged the continuance and said it must be heard quickly as “a cloud” hangs over the election process.

Circuit Court Judge W. Edward Tomko III agreed, but cited their right to request a jury. He granted a continuance, but said they must be temporarily removed from the board.

