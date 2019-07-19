The Matthews family from Fairlawn, N.J. takes advantage of a cooling station equipped with a mist-blowing fan at the Mall. The family includes Sarah Mathew, 7, bottom center, Sam Mathew, 10, right center, Siyah Mathew, 5, and their father Mathew Sibi, right. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Like a summer visitor who has set up camp in the spare room, the heat settled into the Washington area Friday for a long, sweaty stay.

Demand for electricity spiked 13 percent over an average July Friday, according to Pepco, which supplies Washington and suburban Maryland. Virginians cranked the air-conditioners up between 10 and 15 percent more, a Dominion Energy spokeswoman said in mid-afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat warning” for the entire region through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to near 100 degrees and feel like 105 to 115 degrees factoring in the humidity.

“Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken,” the Weather Service warned.

The official Washington temperature reached the a peak at 95 degrees, with a heat index of 106, shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The Capital Weather Gang reported temperatures of 97 degrees downtown at 5 p.m.



Visitors endured temperatures approaching 100 degrees on Friday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Experts encouraged people to stay inside. And Pepco asked customers to refrain from running the clothes dryer, the oven or other power-hungry appliances until nighttime, and to keep the thermostat at 78 degrees, so demand doesn’t overwhelm the electrical grid.

Many Saturday activities were canceled due to the heat — among them, the Crystal City Twilighter 5K race, the Rockville Twilight Runfest 8K and Family Fun Run, Alexandria’s Ton of Trucks and Family Fun Swim Night at Memorial Pool and a huge outdoor smorgasbord at D.C.’s Navy Yard.

Some public swimming pools were staying open late.

Night time temperatures were not expected to cool off much, thanks to the suffocating humidity, the Weather Gang said. Overnight temperatures may only dip to the low-to-mid 80s in downtown Washington and just 75 to 80 in outlying areas.

BGE, which provides electricity to Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery County, reported that power demand actually dropped about 400 megawatt hours Friday. The only possible explanation a BGE spokesman would come up with was thriftiness.

Both BGE and Pepco in Maryland declared Friday an “energy savings day,” which means customers can earn $1.25 for every kilowatt hour they save, compared to their average use, during afternoon and early evening hours. For some hardy souls, the lure of saving money may have outweighed the scorching temperatures.

Sara Moline, 31, was not one of them. After her Rockville apartment lost air-conditioning 12 days ago, the indoor temperature rose to 90 degrees. Her boyfriend slept on the floor in the living room with the ceiling fan on full blast, she said. Fruit in her kitchen got moldy faster.

She considered moving to her parents’ house temporarily. But she got a text from her landlord Friday morning telling her that a repair crew was on the way. By the time she got home from work about 4 p.m., it was installed and operating at full blast.

“We’re still at 86 degrees but it’s much better,” she said.

Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.

