The district says the risk of elevated lead levels in children from school water consumption is low. Superintendent Aaron Spence said in a news release the district is working with the city’s department of public health and its department of public utilities.
State law passed in 2017 requires public schools to test drinking water, prioritizing schools built in or before 1986.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD