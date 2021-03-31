“She didn’t avoid talking about it, she just never wanted to be the center of attention, so never really brought it up in conversation,” Anderson said. “It was only as I grew older that I realized how truly unique her experience was, and would ask her to share stories with me, which she did, and I think she found it amusing how I never seemed much interested until later on.”

Shedlick, of Falls Church, Va., was 86 when she died on Dec. 27 after contracting the coronavirus.

Born in Worcester, Mass., as Elizabeth Chapowicki, she had a strong work ethic modeled after the Polish immigrants in her family and community. She attended Boston College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Even at a young age, Shedlick planned to chart her future on her own.

AD

AD

“As the youngest girl of nine children, she didn’t want her family to have to support her,” Anderson said, “and I think there was an element of independence that nursing could provide for her.”

That independent streak served as the kick-start to Shedlick’s career, first taking her to the City and Saint Vincent’s hospitals in Worcester. Then, after attending the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School and joining the Navy Nurse Corps, she officially entered the United States Navy on June 30, 1959. This led to her assignment at Bethesda Naval — now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Her life took a major turn in 1961, when the White House vetted and selected her to serve as a personal nurse to President Kennedy. She continued in the position through the Johnson administration.

AD

Her work experience in the White House did not go unnoticed. On Jan. 16, at the end of the Johnson administration, ViceAdm. George Burkley of the United States Navy wrote in a letter addressed to Shedlick that she was “respected and loved” by President Kennedy and Mrs. Kennedy, her family said. He also noted the “deep appreciation” that President Johnson and Mrs. Johnson had for her. Shedlick herself used to marvel at how President Kennedy asked about her family, Anderson remembers.

AD

“Admiral Burkley wrote some amazing letters that speak to not only how much he appreciated her, but how much the president’s family did as well, coming to rely on her and care about her,” Anderson stated. “That’s my mom. She believed that you don’t have to brag or be cutthroat to get ahead. She would say that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and the right people will notice what you do, if you love what you do, and do it well.”

While working at the White House in the 1960s, Elizabeth met Edward Shedlick, who had been serving as a pastor of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. After the two married on Dec. 11, 1967, Elizabeth faced a potential involuntary honorable discharge, per military protocol for women, when she was pregnant with her first child.

However, as Shedlick did not want to leave her post, she gained assistance from the highest of places in a waiver from President Johnson, her family said. She had achieved the rank of lieutenant commander when she retired on May 15, 1969.

AD

AD

From her time at the White House and beyond, Shedlick had the ability to draw people to her because of her quiet and calm nature.

“Making others happy truly made her happy,” Anderson said. “She was the type of person who, when giving a present, took extra care in making even the wrapping itself look special, adding to the recipient’s excitement. She believed that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing well. She never arrived at someone’s home empty-handed for a dinner or party. She was forgiving, generous, and kind.”

After leaving the Navy, Elizabeth and Edward relocated to Montgomery County, Md., where they raised a family. When Edward received an appointment at the American Embassy in Paris, the family relocated in 1979. There, Shedlick explored her love of antiques.

AD

“She’d often pick me up from school and take me with her, just the two of us. She would learn about the pieces and the time periods,” Anderson recalled. “She was very aware of what she didn’t know. Which meant that she never hesitated to ask an expert to teach her.”

AD

Shedlick volunteered at her children’s schools and sometimes helped out at the embassy gift shop, Anderson said.

Shedlick passed her work ethic on to her three children, Anderson said. She taught them to take ownership of their actions and be grateful for what they have now — a practice that Sarah Anderson now passes on to her own daughters.

In Shedlick’s final years, she remained in good spirits, but since her husband passed, she lived on her own. Sarah Anderson wanted her mother to live in Phoenix with her and her two daughters, but once the pandemic hit, all travel halted.

“I wish my daughters had been able to have more time with her,” Anderson said, “but I have to be grateful that their Meema is someone we talk about every single day, without exaggeration.”