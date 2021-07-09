Between an inch and two inches of rain fell in parts of the area inside the Capital Beltway, according to the National Weather Service.
While it rained, cars hissed and splashed on soaked city streets, and overwhelmed drainpipes rattled and gurgled as they sought to swallow the runoff.
For all its blinding intensity, the rain seemed mostly over in time for the setting sun to appear. At moments, as drops of water clung to leaves and caught the late sunlight, trees glittered like crystal chandeliers.
Falling on a hot day, the rain might have had a momentary cooling effect in spots. But as it evaporated from hot pavements, it gave the air the humid and steamy feel of the tropics.
Wrapped in moisture-laden air, we seemed to experience moments of surpassing sultriness, sensations that may have seemed surprising for all our experience of Washington in the summer.
Probably less surprising was the heat. The 90-degree high in Washington was merely the average here for July 9, according to Weather Service figures.
Decidedly not average, of course, was the rain. Almost an inch fell in two hours. That is about one-quarter of the average for all of July and might understandably be called tropical.