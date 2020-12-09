It was through this dedication and attention to detail that Campos worked her way from cleaning hotel rooms as a recent immigrant from El Salvador in the 1970s to supervising teams of custodians for one of the largest cleaning companies in the D.C. area. It was what allowed her to help her relatives flee civil war in her home country, to raise two children as a single mother, to care for her elderly parents and to build a life for her six grandchildren.

Campos, a devout Catholic in Alexandria, Va., who sang in her church choir and taught catechism classes to children in her free time, died on Nov. 30 from complications of covid-19. She was 60.

She was one of several family members who contracted the virus in the home where she lived with 10 others, including her sister, daughter, son-in-law, four grandchildren, and her 95-year-old mother. While Campos was the last to develop symptoms, “when it hit her, it happened so quick,” said her daughter, Yuri Campos, 37, who said her mother had asthma, high blood pressure and prediabetes.

She died about a week after she fell ill. “I am running out of strength,” she texted her daughter from a hospital, two days before her death. “I don’t know if God will give me a few more days.”

Campos had been laid off in April because of the pandemic and no longer had the health insurance she needed to afford her blood pressure medicine and inhaler, her daughter said. Yuri Campos had been in the process of applying for Medicare for her mother before she contracted the virus.

Elsi Mabelicia Campos, whom many people called Mabelicia or Mabel, was the bedrock of the family, Yuri Campos said. She had been helping care for her 9-month-old twin grandchildren in addition to her elderly mother in the months before her death. She provided comfort and guidance to her daughter after she learned she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 25.

“She helped me lift up myself, she helped me get through it,” Yuri Campos said. “She was always my strength, but she was everybody’s strength.”

Before the pandemic, she took pride in hosting family parties every Sunday, cooking Salvadoran-style panes, playing card games and singing “Rata de Dos Patas” on karaoke, said her son, Enrique Campos, 30.

And she extended the same sense of community and generosity to her colleagues, said Christel Pineda, who has worked with Campos for the commercial cleaning company USSI since the late 1980s. Campos, whom Pineda called “Marbles,” loved to bring pupusas to company meetings, just to see the looks on her co-workers’ faces.

“You never saw her without a smile,” Pineda said. “You could see the tiredness in her face, and yet she came in with a big smile.”

Pineda recalled one winter when Campos learned that the employees who worked outside her building weren’t going to get a company shipment of hats and gloves in time for the cold weather to arrive. Campos went out and bought them hats and gloves with her own money, just to be sure they would be warm.

“That’s stuff that nobody but her would do,” Pineda said. “We will never find another Elsi.”

Campos was well known in her community for helping fellow Latino immigrants find work, recruiting them to her cleaning company. “She made it her duty . . . to give these chances to people who might have not gotten a chance,” Enrique Campos said.

She would also invite friends and acquaintances to her house and offer to help them apply for U.S. citizenship, walking them through the process and helping them study for the exam, her children recalled. She had become a citizen herself decades earlier and was proud to vote for President-elect Joe Biden just weeks before her death, posting a photo on Facebook in her “I voted” sticker.

She would often buy thoughtful gifts for her colleagues and friends, and just before the pandemic, Pineda said, Campos gave her a briefcase for carrying papers to work. Campos had seen it and thought of her, Pineda said. Inside the bag, Campos had accidentally left a pair of earrings that she had purchased for her daughter. Pineda held on to them throughout the pandemic, waiting to give them back to Campos the next time she saw her. She never got the chance.

But after Campos’s death, Pineda stopped by the family’s home and gave the gift to Campos’s daughter, as the mother had intended.

“I couldn’t help but break down and cry,” Yuri Campos said.