The legislation, which would take effect in May, would authorize up to five special tourism zones across West Virginia, involving projects worth at least $25 million in towns with 2,000 residents or fewer. Qualifying projects would be exempt from building, zoning and other local regulations and would instead be overseen by the state development office.

The bill was drafted in response to concerns about the stalled redevelopment of the Hilltop House Hotel, a 19th-century structure on a bluff overlooking the historical village of Harpers Ferry. Located at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers, about 60 miles northwest of Washington, the project has been plagued by discord since new owners took over the dilapidated hotel in 2007.

Harpers Ferry Mayor Wayne Bishop denounced the legislation and said the town is examining its options for challenging it in court.

“We are going to protect ourselves. We have a national historic treasure here,” Bishop said. He said he is still willing to talk directly with the owners of the Hilltop House so that redevelopment plans can proceed.

“We’re open to sit and negotiate,” he said. “We always have been.”

The hotel was bought 13 years ago by Fred and Karen Schaufeld, a Northern Virginia couple. Fred Schaufeld is the managing director of a prominent D.C.-area venture capital firm and is a partner in the Washington Nationals.

Acrimony enveloped their plans for a redesigned resort almost from the beginning, as some town officials objected to the project’s size — originally envisioned as a 180-room hotel, but since scaled down to 130 rooms — and questioned its effect on the town.

The project has moved in fits and starts over the past decade but is at a standstill over several issues — most notably the Schaufelds’ request that the town sell them several public rights of way on the hotel property. Some residents fear that could lead to the loss of public access to the bluff in front of the hotel, with its views of the Potomac and Shenandoah, although the Schaufelds say they will guarantee such access continues.

Current plans for the hotel call for a $500-a-night luxury resort that includes a spa, an underground golf simulator and a restaurant overseen by celebrity D.C. chef José Andrés.

The town’s election last year turned into a referendum on the Hilltop House project, with residents divided over the Schaufelds’ proposal. Emotions ran high during the campaign, with people on both sides reporting threats to the police.

The final results — in which a faction opposed to the plans narrowly triumphed — were contested and are being scrutinized by West Virginia’s secretary of state and its Supreme Court. Bishop’s daughter, who lives in Utah, agreed this month to plead guilty to voting illegally in the town’s election.

If signed by Justice, the new law would enable the Schaufelds to begin negotiating their project’s approval directly with the state in coming months.

Fred Schaufeld wrote in an email Wednesday that he expects Hilltop House to be “first in line” to take advantage of the bill’s provisions.

“A move like this is never taken lightly, but sometimes it is necessary,” said Schaufeld, who with his wife approached state lawmakers out of frustration with the town’s handling of the project.

He said the “regulatory certainty” provided by the state’s takeover of the process would finally put development of the hotel on a track of “steady progress.”

“We hope and expect that the town, the region and the state will be very proud of this hotel,” Fred Schaufeld said.

State Sen. Patricia Rucker (R-Jefferson), the legislation’s lead sponsor, said earlier this month that she appreciates concerns about the loss of local autonomy but noted that state regulators will be required to take town officials’ views under consideration as they oversee projects.

The bill passed by wide margins in both the House and the Senate.