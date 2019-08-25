Emergency crews in Howard County are responding to a gas explosion in a business area of Columbia, Md., authorities said.

The blast occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd., an area with office space and car dealerships off Snowden River Parkway, said Howard County emergency officials.

A fire department image from the scene showed a building partially collapsed and a fire outside the structure. It was unclear if anyone had been inside the building, and authorities did not report any injuries from the incident.

Some neighbors said they heard a loud boom at about 8 a.m., and homes shook.

“None of us are sure what happened. All trees are still standing,” Shawn Webb, a neighbor, wrote in a tweet to the Howard County Fire and EMS. “Earthquake? Explosion? Really not sure right now.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.