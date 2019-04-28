CLEVELAND, Va. — Authorities say five men have been trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia after heavy rains drenched the area.

Emergency management officials say six men entered Cyclops Cave near Cleveland and had planned to camp overnight Saturday until conditions worsened because of the rains, which also made it difficult for them to get out.

A 22-yearold man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that the others, ranging in age from 34 to 59, were exhausted and suffering from hypothermia.

Billy Chrimes, search-and-rescue coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said state and local crews were working Sunday to plan and execute rescue efforts.

The cave measures roughly seven miles long, but Chrimes said the men were not very far into it when they became trapped.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.