Janney, who graduated in 2020, was one of the last students at Emerson Preparatory School, a venerated, 168-year-old D.C. institution that educated those who didn’t fit in elsewhere. After developing a reputation as a refuge for generations of troubled teens trying turn their lives around, the school closed at the end of this past school year — a victim of the District’s white-hot real estate market and the pressures of the pandemic.