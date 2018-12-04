GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Maryland emergency services worker is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while treating her in an ambulance.

Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report 33-year-old Mario Arturo Obando-Rodriguez was arrested Friday on several counts in connection with the July 3 incident.

Police say Obando-Rodriguez was working in his capacity as a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services employee and was en route to a local hospital with the woman. Detectives determined he inappropriately touched her under the guise of medical treatment and then gave her his phone number.

He’s been with the department since 2013.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. He’s posted $5,000 bail.

