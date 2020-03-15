The tiger salamander is making a comeback in Maryland, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, and the resurgence of this curious nocturnal creature might seem particularly relevant at present.

The tiger salamander, called America’s largest terrestrial salamander by DNR, is known for a secretive lifestyle, largely carried on in burrows far below ground. In a season of the coronavirus, it might almost be regarded as a spirit animal for the quarantined.

In a statement last week, DNR said Maryland has been losing the special wetlands the creatures need, sending them onto the state’s endangered list. But DNR said it has been working to reverse the trend.

It said its spring 2020 salamander surveys, made by counting eggs, are encouraging.

“It’s great to see them having such a great year,” biologist Beth Schlimm said. “They are really responding well to their restored habitat. If they keep this up, one day we hope to declare them recovered and take them off the endangered species list.”