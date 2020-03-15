In a statement last week, DNR said Maryland has been losing the special wetlands the creatures need, sending them onto the state’s endangered list. But DNR said it has been working to reverse the trend.
It said its spring 2020 salamander surveys, made by counting eggs, are encouraging.
“It’s great to see them having such a great year,” biologist Beth Schlimm said. “They are really responding well to their restored habitat. If they keep this up, one day we hope to declare them recovered and take them off the endangered species list.”