Lawrence’s suit focuses on the problem the submarines have had with their hulls. They sometimes shed an outer skin that consists of a sonar-absorbing material that makes them harder to detect.

Lawrence claims he was fired for raising concerns about procedures for coating the hull. The company says it will vigorously fight the suit. It also noted that the Justice Department has declined to join Lawrence’s case.

