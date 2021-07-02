Recent years have not only highlighted racial divides, but also revealed how little we’ve been taught in schools about their historical context. Consider how many of us grew up knowing the jingle, “In fourteen-hundred and ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue,” but never hearing the date 1619. Consider how long it took for people outside of Texas to start talking about Juneteenth. People are still shocked to learn that Georgetown was once filled with free and enslaved Black people, even though their graves remain there as reminders.