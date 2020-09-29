The natural-gas-pipeline project has been barred from active construction for nearly a year. But after two key sets of federal permits were restored, Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to lift its stop-work order.
But environmental groups have requested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stay its new permits for waterbody crossings.
At issue is Mountain Valley’s plan to cross streams and rivers by one of two by either boring under them or using dams and pumping systems to bury the pipe.
Mountain Valley says there is a public need for natural gas. But environmental groups say the pipeline is polluting a scenic part of the country.
