Bishop Susan Goff, who leads the Virginia diocese, reminded members in a letter that Easter will still come, even in isolation: “Let there be no doubt that this will stretch us, and let there be no doubt that we will worship God, we will commemorate the last week of our Lord’s earthly life, we will celebrate the wonder and glory of the resurrection.”

Episcopal churches in Maryland have said they will stay closed until at least May 16. They are joined by churches of many other denominations.

— Julie Zauzmer

THE DISTRICT

Bikeshare stations close near Tidal Basin

Capital Bikeshare will temporarily close stations near the Tidal Basin and the Mall as part of an effort to further thin crowds to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Capital Bikeshare has 500 stations in the region. It closed seven, all of them in the heavily visited area where the District government and National Park Service essentially shut off access to block crowds from gathering to view the cherry blossoms.

The company did not state when the stations would reopen.

In an email to riders, Capital Bikeshare said the number of affected stations could change and would be listed on its app and on Twitter.

— Teddy Amenabar

MARYLAND

Naval Academy reports a second virus case

A second midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has tested positive for the coronavirus, the academy reported Tuesday.

The midshipman is in isolation at a residence and receiving care according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the academy said.

In addition, the academy said, personnel who had close contact with the midshipman were notified and are in self-quarantine.

The academy had previously announced that another midshipman tested positive for the virus.