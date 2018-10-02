NORFOLK, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged by Virginia authorities after his rig struck the ceiling of a tunnel on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a spokesman said the truck made a large gash in the ceiling Monday, and an 11-ton piece of equipment fell off the truck, creating an approximately 17-hour delay.

Spokesman Tom Anderson said the driver is charged by bridge-tunnel police with misdemeanor “over height bridge and tunnel.” A section of Virginia state code limits vehicle heights to 13 feet, 6 inches (4.1 meters).

Anderson said the bridge was closed in both directions from 11 a.m. until about 3:20 p.m. while crews tried to remove the truck. Around midnight, workers removed the truck and both lanes reopened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

