Equity report shows major gaps in Baltimore County student achievement

More than half the students in Baltimore County Public Schools, many of them socioeconomically disadvantaged, showed “notably lower” rates of achieving reading and math benchmarks than their peers in the district, and some student groups experienced disproportionate suspension rates, according to an equity report presented to the school board this week.

The 2021-22 Equity Metrics Report for Baltimore County schools found achievement gaps across elementary, middle and high schools for American Indian, Black/African American students, Hispanic/Latino students, students eligible for free and reduced-priced meal services, English-language learners and special education students.

American Indian, Black/African American students and Hispanic/Latino students accounted for 54.4 percent of the county’s students that school year, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education. Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of teachers and 77 percent of principals in the county school system were White.

After the school system was cited in 2018 by the state education department for disproportionately disciplining special education students and Black students, the school board established an equity committee to examine such issues and related achievement gaps. The committee, however, did not hold its first meeting until June 2020.

The committee’s new report for 2021-22, presented Tuesday, found that such disparities continue for those student groups, as well as for students on free and reduced lunch.

Black elementary students had a suspension rate 1.9 percentage points higher than their peers. That gap increased to 10.8 and 6.9 percentage points in middle school and high school, respectively.

Mary McComas, the school system’s chief academic officer, said progress is being made across all levels but that “we fully recognize that our work is not yet finished.”

English learners had the highest gaps in achievement compared with other groups covered by the report. English learners’ rates of meeting baselines on standardized reading and math tests — the Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP tests — were 24 to 35.6 percentage points lower than their elementary and middle school peers. In high school, the gap expanded to 46.5 percentage points for the SAT Evidence-Based Reading and Writing exam.

Across racial or ethnic groups, Black students have the highest achievement gaps save for kindergarten readiness. For the elementary MAP Math, Black students’ rate is 21.5 percentage points lower than their peers; the middle school MAP Math gap was 20.3 percentage points.

Many of the gaps listed have narrowed somewhat since October 2020, but gaps mostly widened for Hispanic/Latino students. The gap for this ethnic group grew in the elementary MAP Math and Reading, middle school MAP Reading and the SAT Evidence-Based Reading and Writing exam.

“These findings confirm the existence of persistent, predictable patterns of unequal and inequitable educational outcomes,” the report reads. “When examining the included measures, student groups, schools, and school systems included, the identified gaps may vary in degree or severity, but they remain consistent across various contexts. That is, without exception, these inequitable student outcomes do not occur in isolation, but endure across time.”

The report also compared Baltimore County Schools’ data with that of Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The comparisons showed that Baltimore County had the second-highest four-year graduation rate for Black and Latino students, according to 2020-21 data.

Erin Hager, a Baltimore County school board member and vice chair of the equity committee, said at the meeting that she was grateful both to the school system and committee Chair Makeda Scott for making the metrics transparent, which will help guide decision-making. Fellow board member Moalie Jose declared that such data should be shared automatically each quarter.

Scott asked what the system is doing to address these inequities and increasing achievement gaps.

Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said every school has a student support team and that interventions can be applied on a continuum.

“In terms of system, these are high-level data points,” he said. “We look at every school for the types of support they may need. How do we customize that support? ... We’re looking at all 176 schools, then [prioritizing] what kind of supports may be needed.”

McComas, the chief academic officer, discussed various resources, including pupil personnel workers and school attendance teams. Doug Handy, who oversees the school system’s department of equity and cultural proficiency, said interventions such as professional development will help educators.

It’s helpful that the system now has timely data, Williams said. But Kevin Connelly, executive director for the school system’s department of research, accountability and assessment, said he has found similar data sets dating back to 2004.

“The need for continued progress is urgent,” Handy said.

— Baltimore Sun

