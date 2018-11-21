LAUREL, Md. — A Maryland woman has been acquitted of murder in the 2017 death of her estranged husband, a retired FBI agent.

News outlets report 62-year-old Scott Alan Horn was found dead in the yard of his home with major trauma to his upper body in March 2017. Officials said he had been shot and beaten to death.

Anne Reed Allen and Jason Allen Byrd were arrested later that year. Prosecutors said the 63-year-old woman fatally shot her husband for a potential life insurance payout and to profit off his rental properties. Prosecutors say Allen enlisted the help of Byrd, with whom she was in a romantic relationship.

Charges against Byrd were dropped before trial.

Allen’s attorneys argued there was no evidence to show she fired the gun that killed Horn.

