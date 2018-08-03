Authorities near Lynchburg, Va., sought to evacuate more than 100 people after weather forecasters warned that heavy rainfall could cause a dam to fail and flood the city.

On Thursday night, the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for the area around College Lake Dam near Lynchburg, which has a population of more than 80,000.

The Weather Service said that College Lake was at “near capacity” after up to six inches of rain fell Thursday evening. It said there is “the possibility that [it] may fail,” potentially dumping 17 feet of water in seven minutes on the city.

Potentially dangerous situation in Lynchburg, Va. as dam may fall after excessive rainfall: pic.twitter.com/mXKAGgOCOl — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 3, 2018

Piper Van dePerre, with the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services, told WDBJ that officials planned to evacuate more than 100 residents. The University of Lynchburg was not ordered to evacuate, officials said, because it is not downstream from the dam.

A video posted on Facebook by Lynchburg officials showed broken sidewalks and heavy flows of water in streams and rivers. Rescuers were also going to help residents evacuate in flooded areas.

Heavy rains and flash floods have struck a wide swath of the country from the Carolinas to New England. For the D.C. area, storms were expected for Friday with rain ending Saturday.

