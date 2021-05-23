Decades before Davis died in 2018 at age 89, she bought a plot at Rock Creek Cemetery and started building an elaborate monument to herself. It was a résumé in stone, inscribed with the details she thought important, from her increasing number of husbands — a stonemason had to keep updating it — to her rather sad mantra: “Power is greater than love, and I did not get where I am today by standing in line, nor by being shy.”
Also chiseled on Davis’s massive monument is something that stumped me when I wrote about the tomb in 2018: the line, “A.T. and W.S. forever.”
Who — or what — could they be? The answer — or 50 percent of it, anyway — was provided to me earlier this month by James Patterson. He said W.S. stands for Wilma Soss.
Who was Wilma Soss? She was Evelyn Y. Davis before Evelyn Y. Davis was Evelyn Y. Davis. Soss was born in 1900. In 1949, she attended a meeting of U.S. Steel dressed in a flowing Victorian outfit.
“This costume represents management’s thinking on stockholder relations,” she announced. Over the next 40 years, Soss used such memorable tactics to bring attention to the rights of shareholders. She was allegedly the inspiration for the 1953 Howard Teichmann and George S. Kaufman play “The Solid Gold Cadillac,” later made into a movie with Judy Holliday in the Soss role.
Wrote Patterson: “Mrs. Soss mentored Evelyn.”
Davis adopted many of Soss’s techniques, including wearing costumes to annual meetings. Davis could be a bit more extreme. She occasionally donned hot pants and once stripped down to a swimsuit.
Given Davis’s personality, it was perhaps inevitable that she would clash with Soss. Eventually, the two fell out. Soss died in 1986. Patterson said Davis regretted never telling her former mentor how much she meant to her.
And how would he know? Well, James Patterson was the fourth — and final — Mr. Evelyn Y. Davis.
An author and diplomat, Patterson would occasionally run into Davis around town. They cemented their relationship at a George Washington University library, when Patterson heard a woman loudly berating a librarian for not having a back issue of the Wall Street Journal she wanted. It was Davis.
“She was really making a fuss, like she was going to call the president of the university,” Patterson told me. Patterson happened to have that very issue of the Journal and graciously shared it with her.
“I guess she took a liking to me, you might say,” Patterson said.
They married in 2005. Immediately after the civil ceremony, Davis drove to the cemetery to show her new husband her grave — and his. She assumed he would also eventually rest in peace there. He found this creepy.
I had to ask: Why marry someone so disagreeable?
“I wanted to understand why,” Patterson said. “I wanted to understand why she was so formidable, why people were afraid of her, why people let her get by with stuff other people couldn’t get away with.”
He thinks he found the answer. Davis was born in Amsterdam into a wealthy family that was part Jewish. As a youngster, she was in a concentration camp with her mother and brother.
Said Patterson: “She saw a lot of people being abused and sent to Auschwitz and other extermination camps. Those people were forgotten. And she decided she would not be forgotten.”
You may catch more flies with honey than vinegar, but if your vinegar is sour enough, people will remember it.
Davis lived in the Watergate — and after they married, Patterson did too.
“Evelyn had an odd arrangement there at the Watergate,” he said.
Davis slept in her large apartment and her husbands — first No. 3 and then No. 4 — slept in an adjacent efficiency.
“Evelyn would go through a ritual every evening of locking the door so the husband couldn’t come into her side of the apartment,” Patterson said.
Patterson was 26 years younger than Davis when they married, a not-uncommon span for male executives and their trophy wives, he said.
“So Evelyn was saying, ‘People admire the old guys when they marry young women. They should admire me.’ ”
Patterson said she planned to drive the point home by repeatedly divorcing Patterson, then remarrying him.
“I said, ‘No, Evelyn, please. I’m not going to do that.’”
They divorced after a year.
Patterson declined to tell me who “A.T.” is. But he did share what Evelyn saw in him.
“The real reason she liked me is because I would listen to her,” he said. “I just listened to her and asked her questions about her thinking.”
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.