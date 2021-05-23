Decades before Davis died in 2018 at age 89, she bought a plot at Rock Creek Cemetery and started building an elaborate monument to herself. It was a résumé in stone, inscribed with the details she thought important, from her increasing number of husbands — a stonemason had to keep updating it — to her rather sad mantra: “Power is greater than love, and I did not get where I am today by standing in line, nor by being shy.”