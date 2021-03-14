But as one gate closed, another opened. Instead of the chapel, the couple got married in 34,000-seat Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

“We didn’t even think that was possible,” Kevin said. Yet there they stood, on a crisp Saturday afternoon with Navy’s football team on the road, exchanging vows in the very stadium where Kevin, a 2011 graduate, had been a star cornerback. For four years, he’d played his heart out; now he’d pledged it to another, on the same field.

Though COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with the wedding plans of many, a number have forged ahead, modifying their nuptials to fit pandemic protocols. They have changed venues, pared guest lists and even opted for virtual services in efforts to tie the knot.

Kevin and Alyssa Edwards never thought of putting things off.

“It was challenging, but, at the end of the day, we really wanted to be together,” said Alyssa, 30. “Whether there were 100 people there or just the two of us, it was important for us to get married and to start our lives together on our next journey.”

His proposal had been well planned, said Kevin, 32, a Navy JAG lawyer.

“I booked a room at the Hay-Adams (Hotel) that overlooked the White House,” he said. “After dinner, we went upstairs for dessert (cheesecake and chocolate-covered strawberries) and stepped out on the balcony where I knelt with the ring. Alyssa hadn’t a clue, though I’m sure the Secret Service saw us from the top of the White House.”

Last fall, when the Academy closed to visitors, Navy’s athletic department stepped up, offering Edwards and his fiancée the use of the stadium, which sits off-campus. The couple’s wedding planner, B Astonished, helped dress up the site, creating a floral arch with poppy roses and pampas grass. Even the electronic scoreboard pitched in, flashing photos of the bride and groom.

Still, guests were limited to 30, a steep cut from the 100 invitations they’d already mailed.

“Those were tough phone calls to make,” said Alyssa, a genetic research scientist. “But a lot of guests understood, especially the older ones from farther away who’d rather not risk traveling during the pandemic.”

Moreover, they livestreamed the wedding, allowing Alyssa’s elderly relatives to see her walk down the aisle in her ivory dress with cathedral-length veil.

Never mind that the groom fumbled the ring exchange, attempting to put it on the bride’s wrong (right) hand.

“I had some great experiences in that stadium,” said Kevin, who helped his team defeat Notre Dame three times. “But this was the best.”

GOING TO THE CHAPEL

The Edgewater couple wasn’t keen on having a big wedding, anyway.

“We wanted something intimate, and (the pandemic) gave us an excuse to keep it that way,” Lakisha Steward said. So, five days before Christmas, she and Andre, her betrothed, married before 15 guests at the Annapolis Wedding Chapel. Outdoors. In 34-degree weather.

“It was a nice 34 degrees,” said Andre. “But then, my arms weren’t bare (like the bride’s).”

For the 20-minute ceremony, Lakisha stood in elegant radiance beneath the latticed pergola, seemingly unaware of the afternoon chill. Only afterward did she bundle up.

“I didn’t realize it was that cold until I looked at the wedding pictures and saw my shoulders all hunched up,” she said.

Their guests wore face masks; the couple did not, though Andre and Lakisha stood so far apart at the altar that the officiant asked wryly, “Do you two know each other?”

Both educators in Washington, D.C., public schools, Andre, 32, and Lakisha, 31, were accompanied by their four children, three from previous relationships. A daughter is expected in March; Lakisha was almost seven months pregnant at the time of wedding and said it wasn’t easy squeezing into her dress.

“At my second fitting, it was so tight that I almost fainted, but (the dressmaker) fixed it right there,” she said.

Long a venue for modest, scaled-down services, the chapel itself has been closed during COVID-19. That they had to marry in the nearby garden, in winter, didn’t faze the Stewards.

“We were going to go to a justice of the peace, but this was a step up from that, which was all we wanted,” Lakisha said. “A wedding doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful.”

But … outside in December?

“It’s the same date that I graduated from college at Bowie State in 2013,” Andre said, “so it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

The pandemic has kept folks coming to the Annapolis Wedding Chapel, said owner Loveta Wilen, who last year, married 246 couples there, most of them outdoors after the virus hit.

“So many people have had their large weddings canceled, and many don’t want to wait,” said Wilen. “Perhaps someone is being deployed, or one of their parents is very sick. Or maybe the couple just wants to be together, and to make it legal.”

To that end, Wilen, 74, has been busy of late, doing three weddings a day most Fridays and weekends and staying open 365 days a year. The rules are simple: Guests (20 or fewer) must wear masks and sit on sanitized benches while Wilen, the officiant, stands 9 feet from the bride and groom.

She has married couples at ungodly hours (midnight and 6 a.m.), and in the foulest of weather.

“We’ve done this in rain, hail, sleet and snow,” she said. “In January, a bride stood here in a gorgeous gown and veil — and it rained like hell. I felt so bad for her. All she said was, ‘I don’t care, I’m only wearing it once.’ ”

Brides, especially, have proven hardy souls during COVID-19, Wilen said:

“Once it was 24 degrees, she wore a strapless dress and I looked like the Michelin Man in my puffy coat. Then, after the ceremony, the wedding party took pictures for an hour. I don’t know how they did it but, hey, it’s only one day — and it’s special.”

SAYING ‘I DO’ IN THE COMFORT OF HOME

Gerard Aretakis and his wife met online. They married the same way. In February, just before Valentine’s Day, Gerard and his fiancée, Galia Bustamente, said their vows in their Annapolis home before a big-screen TV and the cyber presence of an officiant from the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. There were Champagne, flowers and virtual guests from two countries.

Unconventional?

“The way the world is now, it seemed kind of normal,” said Gerard, a food service distribution manager. All of his business meetings are Zoomed, he said. Why not a wedding?

“My family is in New York; my wife is from Ecuador. If your guests can’t travel, especially now, this is a good way to do it,” he said.

The couple met last year through a computer dating service. Galia, 56, lived in Ecuador but when the two hit it off, she came north to wed the man who’d wooed her from nearly 3,000 miles away.

“After the ceremony, we stayed online and chatted with everyone for another half-hour,” Gerard said. “Music and dancing would have been nice, but what are you gonna do?”

Theirs is among the more than 500 virtual weddings performed during the pandemic by the circuit court, which issues marriage licenses in the county. When COVID-19 ended in-person unions at the courthouse in Annapolis, which averages 2,000 weddings a year, state officials approved virtual ceremonies for the first time.

“The online option has been very popular,” aid Scott Poyer, the circuit court clerk and one of six officiants there. “Couples can have as many guests as they want. Masks aren’t required. One wedding was Zoomed to both Europe and Africa.

“We’ve married people in restaurants, at Fort Meade before a deployment and even in the hospital (Anne Arundel Medical Center), where the bride had just had a baby.”

One hitch: If a license is obtained in the county, the nuptials must take place there, too.

“When one couple called to get married, they said they were in their apartment in Prince George’s County,” Poyer said. “That’s not allowed, so they got in their car, drove across the border and held up their iPhone so I could recognize the view. I married them there, on Route 3.”

It was a story they’d share with their children one day, said Poyer:

“Couples have had to get creative because of coronavirus, but they are still getting married — and that’s a good sign for the future.”