Valerie sent me a photo of the envelope that came for her husband, Allen. Printed on the front was a jaunty exhortation: “Become unexpired.”

Wrote Valerie: “Well, my husband died in 2015 and I want to reply that if they could make that happen, I would certainly pay their cover price or more.”

Carol received a similar mailing for her father, Robert, who died three years ago.

“That’s what happens when someone creates a word like ‘unexpire,’ ” she wrote. “In our society, we use the term ‘expired’ instead of ‘died.’ As a hospice nurse, I have often said that people die, magazine subscriptions expire.”

Today I’m sharing more stories of how death does odd things to marketers, utilities, cable companies and the like. Some people take strong measures to stop the paper avalanche.

Mary Alice’s mother donated to various charities. After Mom died, the requests kept coming. At first, Mary Alice’s brother, George, sent each nonprofit organization a short note explaining the situation. That stopped most of them.

“Others, though were more die-hard in pursuit of their donations (excuse the pun) and kept sending requests no matter how many times he told them she had died,” wrote Mary Alice, who lives in Herndon.

George ordered a stamp that said “Deceased” and would mark envelopes and send them back. But one group just wouldn’t give up. Eventually it wanted to know their mother’s forwarding address.

George took a thick red marker, wrote “Heaven” across the letter and mailed it back. The solicitations stopped.

John, of Goodyear, Ariz., had a similar situation after his father died. When the junk mail kept coming, he started writing “Dead — Forwarding address unknown” on the envelopes.

Wrote John: “It worked pretty well, except in one instance when a mail carrier refused to send it back saying I couldn’t do that.”

Several readers said they responded to persistent charities by updating their loved one’s address to the cemetery in which they were resting.

Clare’s husband, Carl, was involved in a scientific study in which researchers called him once a month to collect data.

“About a month after he died, I explained to them very nicely that he had passed on and would not be participating in the rest of the study,” wrote Clare, who lives in the District.

They continued to call for the next five months, at which point Clare had had enough. “I lost it completely,” she wrote, “and started shouting at them, with a rant definitely inspired by Monty Python: ‘CARL IS DEAD — DECEASED — PASSED ON — NO LONGER LIVING — BURIED — GONE FROM THE EARTH — NO LONGER HERE.’

“I longed for a dead parrot to beat against the counter.”

When Clare had finished venting her spleen, the caller said, “Gee, you don’t have to shout.”

The calls stopped.

Mailing lists can work in strange ways, resurrecting the oddest people. When Jo Ann’s mother died, Jo Ann sold the house and had all the mail for that address forwarded to her own home in Germantown. That was in 2007.

“Last summer I received a piece of junk mail addressed to my late stepfather’s deceased first wife, who had died in 1980,” Jo Ann wrote. “Someone sure wasted their money when they bought that mailing list!”

Bob’s mother died in 2000, his father a year later. Bob lived in Arlington until 2014, when he and his family moved to Fredericksburg.

“Needless to say, Mom and Dad never lived here with us,” he wrote. “But in 2018, they both began receiving charity and political solicitations at our retirement address. Those internet aggregators aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.”

I think direct-mail people sometimes throw a bunch of minimally related names and addresses into a blender just to see what happens.

Julia regularly receives junk mail at her Reston home addressed to her son. He did live there once, but he left for the Marine Corps and then marriage. That was a long time ago. Julia is 98, and her son has a son who’s pushing 30.

“The bright and cheerful messages keep coming, and I keep dropping them into the recycle basket,” wrote Julia. “But I have an excellent use for these letters: If at any time I feel the boy needs jacking up, I can threaten to tell those organizations where he does live. He is properly terrified, of course.”

