Geneva “Miss Gee” Curry at her club in Hyattsville, Md., in April. Her career will be celebrated at an event on Dec. 9 in Northeast Washington. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Columnist

If there is such a thing as a photographic statute of limitations, it has passed. Which is why Don Cabrera can finally confess.

Don responded to my recent request for photo horror stories, after I shared my own. Don is retired, but in the early 1970s he was a photographer for the Interior Department. One assignment was to go to the Hill to take grip-and-grins of western politicians during a high-profile reception.

“It was a big deal because next year the country would celebrate 200 years as being the United States,” wrote Don, of Alexandria. “Since there were no digital cameras or chimping, I relied on getting each individual and group shot in one take.”

The next morning, he was in the darkroom developing his film. “I forgot to lock the darkroom door,” Don wrote. “As I lifted the film to go to the next step of development, a colleague of mine opened the door and turned on the light. In that one instant, I lunged at the light switch as if I was faster than the speed of light and turned the light off. Too late.”

Don’s film was irreparably fogged. What to do?

“I explained to my boss that somehow I lost the film, maybe slipping out of my camera bag,” he wrote. “He was upset but he made arrangements to retake all of the photos I shot since all of the subjects worked on the Hill.”

Don said from then on, his colleague called him “Flash.”

Les Henig of Kensington, Md., has been a photographer for nearly 50 years, doing his share of grip-and-grins.

“These are mostly forgettable situations, but one stands out in memory,” he wrote. “I had been hired to photograph an event for a large D.C. firm at Mount Vernon. The keynote speaker was Colin Powell. Following his talk, he had agreed to participate in a receiving line for the 250 attendees. Forty-five minutes later, I had photographed the entire group, and in every picture, Sec. Powell looked great, but nearly everyone he greeted had a goofy expression.”

Melissa Yorks of Gaithersburg, Md., said if there’s a group photo, she’s always the one with her eyes closed. “I was at a lunch with a large group of Style Invitational losers some years ago,” she wrote. “One of them was trying to get a picture of everyone there. She told me it took her 13 tries to get a picture of me with my eyes open. And most of them weren’t even group pictures.”

Barbara Elwell’s memorable story began when one of her daughters got married. She hired a retired news service photographer to snap the event. Days before the wedding, Barbara had a disturbing dream that the guy didn’t show up.

On the day of the wedding, she was in the parking lot when the photographer’s wife arrived.

“I said ‘Oh, thank goodness. I dreamed that you guys didn’t show up,’ ” wrote Barbara, of Herndon, Va. “She said, ‘He had a heart attack last night.’ ”

His wife was there with her sister to shoot the wedding.

“Of course, I was horrified,” Barbara wrote. “Later, we laughed and she told me I wasn’t allowed to dream about her husband.”

The pictures turned out beautifully and the photographer recovered.

When Mike Creveling’s youngest brother came home with his elementary school class picture in the early 1960s, their mother, a teacher, soon spotted the class clown — “Fortunately not my brother,” Mike wrote — grinning with his middle finger boldly extended.

“Immediately the school requested all of the pictures be returned and exchanged for a hastily arranged reshoot,” wrote Mike of La Plata, Md. “In the replacement picture all was the same, except the teacher had the clown next to her with her hands on his shoulders.

“My parents always regretted giving back that first picture. They loved it and would have framed the two side by side.”

Music halls

Sunday is a big day for doo wop and R&B music around here.

The doors open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:15 p.m. show Sunday at Mr. Henry’s, for a celebration of 71 years of the Legendary Orioles, the singing group founded by Sonny Til in 1947. The group’s current incarnation will be harmonizing, along with special guest Aisha, a 1986 “Star Search” winner from Lanham, Md., who will remind you of Aretha Franklin.

Then from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at a large event space at 1251 Saratoga Ave. NE, the music-boosting career of Geneva Curry will be celebrated. Miss Gee ran clubs around the District for nearly half a century. Among the performers will be Just Us, featuring Robert Joines, (a.k.a. King Snake), Ray Apollo, Barbara Washington and Gwen the Queen of Karaoke.

Helping Hand

The Washington Post Helping Hand is our annual fundraising campaign for charities that work with homeless adults and children in our area. You can donate to our local nonprofit partners — Bright Beginnings, N Street Village and So Others Might Eat — by visiting posthelpinghand.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.