It also recalled such movies as “The Exorcist” and “Casablanca,” with its final moments at an airport cloaked in mist.

It was more than mere atmospherics, to be described subjectively by its effect on mood. It had measurable aspects.

At 9 p.m., visibility at Washington Dulles International Airport was down to one-eighth of a mile, about the length of two football fields, offering ample opportunity for aircraft to vanish swiftly into the murk.

At Reagan National Airport, visibility at 9 p.m. increased to one mile, being only half that an hour before.

The top of the Washington Monument appeared to be swallowed by the night’s mist, and the statue atop the Capitol Dome was indistinct at best.

At 5 p.m., the National Weather Service posted a dense fog advisory for a vast swath of the Washington region. It warned of areas of thick fog that could cut visibility to about one-quarter of a mile.

It cautioned that low visibility could make driving hazardous and advised motorists to slow down, use headlights and “leave plenty of distance” ahead of them.

Nowhere, it seemed, were conditions more acutely described than on Twitter.

One tweet said that the Washington Monument could not be seen from Key Bridge. “This fog aint playin” read another tweet. “Too foggy to walk,” read another. And still another noted that: “The fog, she here.”

