Volunteer Maycol Nuñez, right center, is seen as participants line up for the Gang Prevention Soccer Tournament at Washington-Lee High School on Sunday June 24 in Arlington, Va. Nuñez is a former participant in the tournament. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

When Maycol Nuñez, 20, immigrated to Arlington from Honduras in 2010, he didn’t speak English and didn’t have many friends to help him adjust to his new community.

He’d left his home country to avoid what he called pervasive and violent gang activity. But even in Arlington, he was tempted to become involved with local gangs in hopes of fitting in.

“The way things were going in my life at that time, I probably would’ve been in jail right now,” Nuñez said.

But after playing in the annual Arlington Gang Prevention Soccer Tournament in 2011, Nuñez found reason to stay on a positive path.

“I knew people who were involved with gangs and they were always asking me to hang with them,” said Nuñez, who is attending a tryout for a second-division soccer team in Spain next month. “But I was like, ‘No, I gotta play soccer.’”

On Sunday, Nuñez served as a volunteer for the soccer tournament he said helped save his life. Now in its 13th year, the event, sponsored by the Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force and held at Washington-Lee High School, allowed more than 100 schoolchildren to compete, make new friends and learn skills to help them avoid gangs.



Felipe Lopez works on his goalkeeping skills before the start of the Gang Prevention Soccer Tournament at Washington-Lee High School on Sunday June 24 Arlington, Va. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

In orchestrating the tournament, task force coordinator Robert “Tito” Vilchez said he specifically seeks out students enrolled in English as a second language courses — many of whom have recently arrived in Northern Virginia.

Some of the students come from nations in Africa and Europe, he said — but the majority arrive from Central American countries with widespread gang activity, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Vilchez said he was shown some disturbing statistics about gangs when he began his job 13 years ago — most notably that about 90 percent of gangs across Northern Virginia are Latino, including in Arlington.

“There’s no city, no county, no town, no municipality that’s immune from gangs,” Vilchez said, adding that children new to the area are among the most vulnerable.

Transitioning to a new school can be confusing, Vilchez said, especially for students going from middle school to high school — even more so for immigrant students. One of the most daunting challenges for recent arrivals is that they often don’t know about the resources available or how their new school systems work. Many don’t understand the difference between junior varsity and varsity, or that they’ll need to try out to join their school’s soccer team.



ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 24: Participants prepare for the start of the Gang Prevention Soccer Tournament at Washington-Lee High School on Sunday June 24 in Arlington, Va. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Vilchez said he saw soccer, an important sport in Latino culture, as a way to lure young people into something constructive.

“Kids see an opportunity to be a part of something positive, and they want a change,” Vilchez said. “Soccer is an opportunity for them to learn about what’s available to them.”

The tournament’s theme was “Neighborhoods unite for gang prevention,” and kids from surrounding jurisdictions, including Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties also were invited to participate.

Marlon Quintero, 18, said he moved to Arlington from Honduras about two years ago to get away from gangs. He grew up in San Pedro Sula, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

“There were gangs everywhere when you stepped out the house, gang members sitting outside,” Quintero said, with the help of an interpreter. “Here, there’s more protection and many more possibilities to do something positive with your life instead of joining a gang.”

Quintero, who will be in the 11th grade at Arlington’s Yorktown High School this fall, said soccer helps him make friends while avoiding gang members, who sometimes try to lure him in. The same is true for his friend Denys Soriano, 15, who moved to Arlington one month ago from El Salvador.

“Growing up [I] saw a lot of gangs. The main reason I left was to get away from that,” said Soriano, who will be a ninth-grader at Wakefield High School. “It’d be difficult to grow up there because gangs are everywhere.”

Arlington, Soriano said, is a much safer alternative.

“You can go out without fearing for your life, without fearing somebody’s going to steal something from you,” said Soriano, who also spoke through an interpreter.

The tournament is more organized than it was in the early years, Vilchez said. Participants were divided into 10 teams of 10, all donning orange T-shirts with the slogan “Don’t lose yourself in a gang.”

T-shirts weren’t provided in the tournament’s first year, Vilchez said, causing some kids to arrive in colors affiliated with local gangs.

“That’s when I learned we need to have a uniform,” he said.

The Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force is a branch of the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force, which partners with leaders and law enforcement agencies across Northern Virginia, Vilchez said.

Eric Vega, a special agent with the Virginia State Police, said he began working with the task force in 2003. He said the task force emphasize prevention and intervention-based methods to curtail gang activity, and they’re especially wary for kids who have recently migrated to the area.

“They come over here, and they’re easy, low-hanging fruit for a lot of gangs,” Vega said. “ . . . They’re hungry for assimilation in some way or another, and the gang members are gonna give them that. That’s how they recruit — they prey on the weak.”

Leaders and volunteers hope the soccer tournament allows participants to learn about an alternative way of life — one that’s not advertised by local gangs.

“When people move to a new country they want to be noticed . . . and that’s why they do stupid things like get in trouble,” Nuñez said. “Now that you see both sides, you know better. You know which way to go.”