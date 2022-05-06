Ex-Air Force officer sentenced for transporting child porn

GREENBELT, Md. — A former U.S. Air Force officer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to moving videos of child pornography from Maryland to New York, a federal prosecutor said.
After his release from prison, the judge said Ort must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he works and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Ort’s plea agreement in January said the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in New York received a complaint that Ort had placed a camera in a bedroom while visiting a home there. Military records showed Ort, who was stationed in Maryland, was scheduled for leave during that time to visit the New York home.
After the camera was found, a review of the SD card showed a girl using the bathroom, according to prosecutors.
Ort admitted placing cameras in the bedroom and other locations, authorities said.