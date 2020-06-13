“With the current pandemic, protests and a Presidential general election on the horizon, now is not the time for frivolous divisions, but for unity,” Dixon said in a statement.
This was Dixon’s second attempt at a political comeback after being forced from office amid a public corruption scandal. She was defeated in 2016 by then-state Sen. Catherine E. Pugh.
The former mayor reminded voters throughout the campaign of her success at driving down violent crime. During Dixon’s tenure from 2007 to 2010, homicides in Baltimore dropped from 282 to 238 a year.
In 2010, she was found guilty of embezzling gift cards meant for the poor. As part of an plea agreement to a perjury charge in the case, she resigned as mayor and was on probation for four years.
Scott faces Republican Shannon Wright and Independent Bob Wallace in the general election on Nov. 3.
