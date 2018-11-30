BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore police commissioner is scheduled to plead guilty to federal tax charges that made his time atop the city’s troubled department short-lived.

Darryl De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, confirmed the planned plea to news outlets Thursday. De Sousa’s rearraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The 30-year veteran of Baltimore’s police department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January. He stepped down in May when charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file a federal tax return.

He faces up to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

Baltimore police have been roiled by scandal, a high crime rate and leadership turnover. Mayor Catherine Pugh’s pick to lead the department is awaiting confirmation by the city council.

