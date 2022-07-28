Ex-Baltimore police officer sentenced for planting gun

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore police detective was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday, three months after he was found guilty of multiple federal crimes, including providing a gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robert Hankard, 46, who was found guilty of corruption and conspiracy charges in April, was also given three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.

The prosecution of Hankard was part of the fallout from the rogue Gun Trace Task Force, which was supposed to take illegal guns off the streets, but instead members robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Hankard provided a BB gun that was planted on a suspect in 2014 and later lied to a federal grand jury about it. They also accused him of being involved in a situation in which drugs were planted on a man’s truck in 2015, falsifying an application for a search warrant in the case and preparing a false incident report.

Hankard was hired by the Baltimore Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to detective in 2014.

