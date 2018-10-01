CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials say Charlottesville, Virginia’s former police chief is still receiving his salary although he resigned following a scathing report about the law enforcement response to a deadly white nationalist rally last year.

City spokesman Brian Wheeler told The Daily Progress on Monday that Al Thomas isn’t on active duty but will remain on the city’s payroll through July 15. He says Thomas’ annual salary is more than $134,000.

Thomas stepped down in December after the release of the report by former federal prosecutor Tim Heaphy over the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally.

Wheeler says Thomas didn’t enter a contract when he was hired in 2016 that is standard for most public employees.

Virginia Coalition for Open Government Director Megan Rhyne says the contract should be disclosed in her opinion.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.