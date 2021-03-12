Hasson was never charged under a terrorism statute, and his lawyers say the terrorism enhancement was wrongly applied. They say he never intended to carry out any killings.
Prosecutors say that plotting to kill members of Congress is exactly the type of crime for which a terrorism enhancement should apply.
Hasson’s lawyers are scheduled to make their case Friday afternoon to a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. In court papers, they ask the panel to either vacate Hasson’s guilty plea or order a new sentencing hearing.
