THE DISTRICT

Ex-city staffer charged in pornography case

The former chief of staff in the D.C. mayor’s legal office was arrested this week and charged by federal authorities with distribution of child pornography, according to court documents.

Thomas Moir, who lives in Northwest, was ordered detained during a hearing in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. His attorney, Jon Jeffress, did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Moir was fired in January after the mayor’s office learned about the matter.

“The allegations are absolutely reprehensible,” said Bowser’s spokeswoman, LaToya Foster. “To the best of our knowledge, none of what is alleged took place at the workplace”

— Peter Hermann and Fenit Nirappil

VIRGINIA

Day-care worker accused of abuse

A Virginia day-care worker was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery after being accused of molesting at least two children, authorities said Friday.

On Thursday, child protective services contacted police after a child reported being inappropriately touched by Rolly Hammond, 38, of Burke, Fairfax County police said.

Police said they found another juvenile who reported being abused for several years by Hammond.

Hammond was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties by a custodian, police said.

Hammond is a worker with the Department of Family Services’ School Age Child Care program and has been based at West Springfield Elementary School in Springfield, authorities said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

