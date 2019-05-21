MARYLAND

Ex-officer gets 14 years in child sex-trafficking

A former D.C. police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison this week after he admitted to paying two ninth-grade girls for sex, prosecutors said.

Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 29, of Glenn Dale, Md., pleaded guilty in January to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Ekwonna admitted to corresponding with two girls — 14 and 15 — via text messages and social media in 2016 and 2017 to arrange meetings, at which he would have sex with them, according to court documents.

In his user profile on the Tagged account that he used to correspond with the girls, Ekwonna included a picture of himself in a police car wearing his uniform with his name tag, according to his plea agreement.

Tom Maronick Jr., who was an attorney for Ekwonna said, “I represented Mr. Ekwonna for part of the case and know him as a sincere person and one who always acted in such a way with me during my representation and with the Court. I cannot comment on the specific sentence or what led to it as I did not represent him at that stage of the representation.”

— Lynh Bui

Man found dead in Prince George's

A man was found dead on a sidewalk in Camp Springs early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers found the body of Rufus Clark, 28, of Temple Hills, about 12:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue near Allentown Road after receiving a request to conduct a welfare check, according to Prince George’s County police.

Clark was found “lying outside on the sidewalk suffering from trauma to the upper body” and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives did not immediately have a suspect or a possible motive.

The D.C. region has had more than 105 homicides this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 27 have been in Prince George’s County.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Findings of blackface probe to be released

Eastern Virginia Medical School is to release on Wednesday the findings of a three-month investigation into the origins of a racist photo that appeared on the profile page of Gov. Ralph Northam in the school’s 1984 yearbook.

The school launched the independent investigation after the photo became public Feb. 1. It showed one person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan garb.

Northam (D) at first apologized for the photo but then denied he was in it. But he could not explain how it ended up on his profile.

— Laura Vozzella

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news