McGinty pleaded guilty in October to charges of mail fraud and theft of government property.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that McGinty posed as her deceased mother to continue collecting her mother’s Social Security Administration retirement payments and City of New York teachers’ pension payments.

The Maryland Board of Physicians suspended McGinty’s license in January. She permanently surrendered her medical license in April.

