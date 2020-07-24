Mosley worked at Howard from 2011 through 2017, initially in the university’s financial aid office and then as associate director of the university’s bursar’s office.

An ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Washington office determined that she conspired with another employee of Howard’s financial aid office to steal from the university, the government said.

Prosecutors in the fraud and public corruption section of the U.S. attorney’s office for the District said it was Mosley who hatched the scheme to steal money. Mosley collaborated with Brian Johnson, 35, an alumnus of the university who later served as associate director of Howard’s financial office from 2014 through 2016, prosecutors said.

In fall 2016, Mosley proposed sending fraudulently obtained financial aid funds from Howard to Johnson, prosecutors said. Johnson would then give half the proceeds to Mosley in cash or electronic transfers, prosecutors said. As part of the scheme, according to the government, Mosley sent the funds to Johnson’s student account even though he was no longer a student or employee of the school. Prosecutors said Mosley forwarded more than $107,000 to Johnson’s bank account from November 2016 to May 2017.

Last week, Johnson pleaded guilty to the same offense and admitted to giving Mosley half the proceeds. Mosley is to be sentenced Oct. 25. Johnson is to be sentenced Sept. 25.

In 2018, Howard announced that it had fired six employees after an investigation, including Johnson in 2016 and Mosley in 2017. The probe that resulted in the six firings uncovered the theft of about $1 million of university funds, Howard said in its 2018 announcement.

— Keith L. Alexander

Dispute leaves man dead, another injured

One man was killed and another injured when both were stabbed Thursday night during a dispute in Southeast Washington involving people who knew each other, D.C. police said.

Police said the stabbings occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near Route 295 and 11th Street Southeast, near the Anacostia neighborhood.

Courtney Jones, 54, of Hartford, Conn., died at a hospital, police said.

The man who was wounded is from Baltimore. Police said he suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. A police report says he was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said they arrested Kenneth Wayne Stewart, 58, of no fixed address, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Authorities did not say why the men had been arguing.

At least five other people were shot and another man was stabbed Thursday night in incidents in Northeast and Northwest Washington. The victims included two juveniles. Police described all their injuries as not life-threatening.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man fatally stabbed in Germantown home

A 63-year-old Germantown man died after being stabbed inside his home, officials said Friday, as they released surveillance video and photographs of individuals described as “persons of interest.”

Late Thursday morning, police and medics were called about a stabbing in a home on Duhart Court, where they found Egidio Ienzi with trauma to his body, according to a Montgomery County police statement.

Ienzi was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police released surveillance video showing a person running near the home and released additional still photographs. They appealed to the public for help with identifications.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Dumfries man, 28, killed during fight

A man was fatally stabbed early Friday during a fight in Woodbridge, authorities said.

On Friday about 2:10 a.m., authorities were called to the Babylon cafe in the 3000 block of Golansky Boulevard, Prince William County police said in a statement.

They found 28-year-old Charlie Davis III of Dumfries. He was stabbed when a large fight broke out in the cafe’s parking lot, the statement said, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.