An independent investigation commission by VCU concluded he had kissed the student, Sydney Black, without her consent. Wilder contested that investigation and said Thursday that an internal review panel rejected its finding and determined he was not responsible for nonconsensual sexual contact.
Wilder was elected governor in 1989. He later served a term as Richmond’s mayor and teaches at VCU.
