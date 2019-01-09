JESSUP, Md. — A man is suing a Maryland prison for failing to properly treat his hepatitis C while he was incarcerated.

The Daily Record reports Robert Williams filed a federal lawsuit last week that says that failure had led to long-term health complications. Williams says he wasn’t treated while at the Jessup Correctional Institute, leading to cirrhosis and internal bleeding.

The lawsuit names the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, prison health care provider Wexford Health Sources Inc. and medical staff. The defendants didn’t respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

The lawsuit asserts that the lack of treatment for hepatitis C was a pattern at the prison. Attorney Masai McDougall says Williams wants to change how the prison system treats individuals with the virus, in addition to receiving compensation.

