Higgins violated the public trust when he interfered with sentences handed down by courts in Virginia, acting U.S. Attorney Dan Bubar said. Higgins allowed the abuse of certain inmates while “treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself,” Bubar said.
In a statement before the sentence was handed down, Higgins said he was very disturbed all this had happened, he didn’t get to present a lot of information and his attorney advised him not to speak.
Gary Hassler, the former head nurse at the jail, was also convicted as part of the investigation. He was sentenced to a year in prison for falsifying an incident report about injuries an inmate suffered in a beating by other prisoners.