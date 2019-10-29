A court filing says Edmond is treasurer of “Friends of Tawanna P. Gaines,” the Prince George’s County Democrat’s campaign committee. The filing says Edmond also took campaign funds for her personal use and failed to disclose contributions on state campaign finance reports.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Edmond.

Gaines, who had served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001, resigned less than week before she was charged.

