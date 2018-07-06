UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A former Maryland basketball player has been indicted on charges related to having sex with an intoxicated woman last year.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday that 24-year-old Damonte Dodd has been indicted on second-degree rape, second-degree assault and related charges.

The woman met Dodd while celebrating Halloween with friends at a bar. He took her to a friend’s apartment, where prosecutors say Dodd had sex with her against her will. Another person in the apartment was awakened and confronted Dodd. After the woman reported it days later, prosecutors say Dodd said the sex was consensual.

Attorney Thomas Mooney didn’t have any comment on the case, but said Dodd was returning from Mexico to turn himself in when he was arrested Thursday. He’s being held in Atlanta.

