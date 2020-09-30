Glenn, a Democrat who represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate for more than a decade, helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry. She was sentenced in July for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes to benefit a medical marijuana company.
Glenn admitted she accepted five bribes totaling $33,750 over an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019. She instigated the bribery scheme and “monetized her official position,” prosecutors said in a court filing. She was also ordered to pay $18,750 in restitution.
