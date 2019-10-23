Wu, a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was a licensed attorney in Maryland but has been disbarred.

Frosh’s office says Wu represented four insurance claimants accused of staging a car crash in Baltimore. The attorney general’s news release says one of the claimants told Wu that the crash had been orchestrated and was faked.

Frosh’s office says Wu misappropriated a $7,800 payout for the insurance claim and kept more than half of the money for his legal fee.

