The former Prince George’s County history teacher met the 14-year-old girl and her mother at a Salvation Army in Gaithersburg last spring, according to a Montgomery County police statement. He offered the two a ride home and obtained the girl’s phone number, later calling to proposition her for sex, police say. The girl told Navarro to leave her alone, but he began sending her sexual explicit messages, court records say.
A schools spokeswoman says Navarro began teaching for the system in August 2017, resigned last summer and had no known history of misconduct in county schools, according to the Post.
