Vanderpool allegedly “deprived the woman of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure by a person acting under color of law, which includes the right to be free from unwanted sexual assault by a police officer,” federal prosecutors said. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Vanderpool, who was working for Fairmount Heights Police, stopped the 19-year-old woman, who didn’t have a driver’s license, Vanderpool called to have her car impounded, police said. At the station, Vanderpool threatened to take her to jail if she didn’t have sex with him and, feeling unsafe and without a way to leave, she agreed, according to charging documents.
An attorney for Vanderpool didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.