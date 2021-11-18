Vicosa had a handgun and was accompanied by two young girls and Sgt. Tia Bynum, police said.
Police in York Country said Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife over 24 hours at her Pennsylvania home beginning Sunday, news outlets reported. Police said she escaped to contact authorities, but when they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls, ages 7 and 6, were gone.
Investigators traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but she wasn’t forthcoming, police said. When they returned to her home later, she was gone.
Vicosa was terminated in August and Bynum is suspended and stripped of her police powers in relation to the situation, Baltimore County Police spokesman Kevin Gay said.